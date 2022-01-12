UNLV is getting back on the court for the first time since New Year's Day after it has had its last two games postponed against San Jose State and Air Force.

How to Watch New Mexico at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the New Mexico at UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time the Rebels played they lost 62-55 to San Diego State. The loss snapped a season-best four-game winning streak. It also gave them a loss in their Mountain West opener.

The Rebels are now 8-6 overall and 0-1 in conference and Tuesday they will look to get that first Mountain West win against a New Mexico team that has lost two straight.

The Lobos have opened Mountain West play with consecutive losses to Nevada and Utah State. Both games were close and the game against the Aggies went to overtime, but New Mexico just couldn't pull out the wins.

It has been a tough stretch for the Lobos, as they have now won just three times in their last 10 games. It has spoiled a 4-1 start for them and has them scrambling to get back on track.

Tuesday they hope that comes against UNLV and they can come home with their first conference win of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.