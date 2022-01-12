Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV hosts New Mexico on Tuesday night looking to avoid back-to-back losses.

UNLV is getting back on the court for the first time since New Year's Day after it has had its last two games postponed against San Jose State and Air Force.

How to Watch New Mexico at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the New Mexico at UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time the Rebels played they lost 62-55 to San Diego State. The loss snapped a season-best four-game winning streak. It also gave them a loss in their Mountain West opener.

The Rebels are now 8-6 overall and 0-1 in conference and Tuesday they will look to get that first Mountain West win against a New Mexico team that has lost two straight.

The Lobos have opened Mountain West play with consecutive losses to Nevada and Utah State. Both games were close and the game against the Aggies went to overtime, but New Mexico just couldn't pull out the wins.

It has been a tough stretch for the Lobos, as they have now won just three times in their last 10 games. It has spoiled a 4-1 start for them and has them scrambling to get back on track.

Tuesday they hope that comes against UNLV and they can come home with their first conference win of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

New Mexico at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at UNLV

just now
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

just now
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

just now
Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

30 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy