New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

The UNLV Rebels (8-6, 0-0 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the New Mexico Lobos (7-8, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UNLV
-6
149.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. New Mexico
- The 70.4 points per game the Rebels put up are 7.5 fewer points than the Lobos allow (77.9).
- The Lobos' 79.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 66.3 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Lobos are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton averages a team-leading 18.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a team-best 10.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.7 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field.
- Donovan Williams averages 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jordan McCabe leads his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also averages 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Michael Nuga posts 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 36.5% from the floor.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House is posting a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 36.9% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is putting up team highs in points (19.0 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
- Javonte Johnson is posting a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.1 points and 0.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 51.9% from 3-point range (seventh in the nation), with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Gethro Muscadin is posting 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.8% of his shots from the field.
- Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.
