New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (8-6, 0-0 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the New Mexico Lobos (7-8, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UNLV -6 149.5 points

Key Stats for UNLV vs. New Mexico

The 70.4 points per game the Rebels put up are 7.5 fewer points than the Lobos allow (77.9).

The Lobos' 79.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 66.3 the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Lobos are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton averages a team-leading 18.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a team-best 10.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.7 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Donovan Williams averages 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jordan McCabe leads his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also averages 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Michael Nuga posts 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 36.5% from the floor.

New Mexico Players to Watch