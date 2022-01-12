New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (8-6, 0-0 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the New Mexico Lobos (7-8, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UNLV

-6

149.5 points

Key Stats for UNLV vs. New Mexico

  • The 70.4 points per game the Rebels put up are 7.5 fewer points than the Lobos allow (77.9).
  • The Lobos' 79.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 66.3 the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton averages a team-leading 18.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a team-best 10.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.7 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field.
  • Donovan Williams averages 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jordan McCabe leads his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also averages 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Michael Nuga posts 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 36.5% from the floor.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is posting a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 36.9% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is putting up team highs in points (19.0 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
  • Javonte Johnson is posting a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.1 points and 0.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 51.9% from 3-point range (seventh in the nation), with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • Gethro Muscadin is posting 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

New Mexico at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

