How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Mexico Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (18-12, 10-7 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. UNLV

The Lobos average 74.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels' 70.4 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 75.5 the Lobos allow.

The Lobos make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lobos have given up to their opponents.

New Mexico Players to Watch

The Lobos scoring leader is Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

New Mexico's leading rebounder is Jay Allen-Tovar averaging 5.2 boards per game and its best passer is Jaelen House and his 4.4 assists per game.

KJ Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lobos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

House is New Mexico's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Allen-Tovar leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton scores 21.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.

UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.8 per game.

Hamilton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 2.6 made threes per game.

Keshon Gilbert (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while David Muoka (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

New Mexico Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Colorado State L 83-68 Home 2/20/2022 San Jose State L 71-55 Away 2/22/2022 Utah State L 81-56 Away 2/26/2022 Air Force W 69-65 Home 2/28/2022 Fresno State L 71-68 Away 3/5/2022 UNLV - Home

UNLV Schedule