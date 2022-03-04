Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (18-12, 10-7 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
  Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. UNLV

  • The Lobos average 74.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels' 70.4 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 75.5 the Lobos allow.
  • The Lobos make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lobos have given up to their opponents.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • The Lobos scoring leader is Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • New Mexico's leading rebounder is Jay Allen-Tovar averaging 5.2 boards per game and its best passer is Jaelen House and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • KJ Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lobos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • House is New Mexico's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Allen-Tovar leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton scores 21.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
  • UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.8 per game.
  • Hamilton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Keshon Gilbert (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while David Muoka (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Colorado State

L 83-68

Home

2/20/2022

San Jose State

L 71-55

Away

2/22/2022

Utah State

L 81-56

Away

2/26/2022

Air Force

W 69-65

Home

2/28/2022

Fresno State

L 71-68

Away

3/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Fresno State

W 60-57

Away

2/19/2022

Colorado State

W 72-51

Home

2/22/2022

Nevada

W 62-54

Away

2/26/2022

Boise State

L 86-76

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

W 64-57

Home

3/5/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

UNLV at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
