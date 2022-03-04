How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (18-12, 10-7 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. UNLV
- The Lobos average 74.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 65.5 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels' 70.4 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 75.5 the Lobos allow.
- The Lobos make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lobos have given up to their opponents.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- The Lobos scoring leader is Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- New Mexico's leading rebounder is Jay Allen-Tovar averaging 5.2 boards per game and its best passer is Jaelen House and his 4.4 assists per game.
- KJ Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lobos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- House is New Mexico's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Allen-Tovar leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scores 21.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
- UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.8 per game.
- Hamilton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Keshon Gilbert (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while David Muoka (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Colorado State
L 83-68
Home
2/20/2022
San Jose State
L 71-55
Away
2/22/2022
Utah State
L 81-56
Away
2/26/2022
Air Force
W 69-65
Home
2/28/2022
Fresno State
L 71-68
Away
3/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Fresno State
W 60-57
Away
2/19/2022
Colorado State
W 72-51
Home
2/22/2022
Nevada
W 62-54
Away
2/26/2022
Boise State
L 86-76
Home
3/2/2022
Wyoming
W 64-57
Home
3/5/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
UNLV at New Mexico
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)