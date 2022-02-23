How to Watch New Mexico at Utah State

Utah State returns home Tuesday night looking to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts New Mexico.

Utah State has been a team of streaks in the Mountain West this year. The Aggies lost four in a row and then won five in a row. They followed that up with the current four-game losing streak.

It has been an up and down season for the Aggies and rather puzzling.

Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column when they play a New Mexico team that they beat 90-87 in overtime back on Jan. 8.

That loss was part of a seven-game losing streak to start conference play for the Lobos.

New Mexico snapped that losing streak at the end of January and are 4-3 since. The Lobos are now 3-10 in the Mountain West and are looking to bounce back from two straight losses.

The Lobos were playing much better, but suffered a bad loss to San Jose State on Sunday.

Tuesday night they will look to put that loss behind them and pick up a huge road win at Utah State.

