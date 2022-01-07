New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents square off when the New Mexico Lobos (7-7, 0-0 MWC) host the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) at Dreamstyle Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Utah State

  • The 78.9 points per game the Lobos average are 10.8 more points than the Aggies give up (68.1).
  • The Aggies put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.2) than the Lobos allow (77.1).
  • The Lobos make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • The Aggies are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 44.2% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
  • Javonte Johnson leads New Mexico in rebounding, averaging 5.4 per game, while Jaelen House leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
  • KJ Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lobos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • House and Gethro Muscadin lead New Mexico on the defensive end, with House leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Muscadin in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • The Aggies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Justin Bean with 19.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
  • Rylan Jones' assist statline paces Utah State; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.
  • Steven Ashworth hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Utah State's leader in steals is Bean with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath with 0.4 per game.

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

Denver

W 87-67

Home

12/12/2021

UTEP

L 77-69

Home

12/19/2021

SMU

L 90-72

Home

12/21/2021

Norfolk State

W 68-54

Home

1/1/2022

Nevada

L 79-70

Away

1/8/2022

Utah State

-

Home

1/11/2022

UNLV

-

Away

1/15/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

1/19/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/25/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

New Orleans

W 82-50

Home

12/15/2021

Weber State

W 95-80

Away

12/18/2021

Iowa

L 94-75

Away

12/21/2021

Portland State

W 81-62

Home

12/29/2021

Air Force

L 49-47

Away

1/8/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

1/12/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/18/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

1/26/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nevada

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Utah State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

