How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Aguek Arop (33) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MWC) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (11-16, 3-10 MWC) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

How to Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah State vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Utah State

-12

147.5 points

Key Stats for Utah State vs. New Mexico

  • The Aggies score 74.3 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 75.9 the Lobos give up.
  • The Lobos score an average of 75.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean leads his squad in both points (17.9) and rebounds (9.7) per game, and also averages 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Horvath puts up 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Steven Ashworth is posting 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Rylan Jones puts up a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor.
  • R.J. Eytle-Rock puts up 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is the Lobos' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he posts 17.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the Lobos' top scorer (17.9 points per game) and assist man (2.1), and produces 2.7 rebounds.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar is No. 1 on the Lobos in rebounding (5.0 per game), and puts up 8.6 points and 0.4 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • The Lobos get 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Javonte Johnson.
  • KJ Jenkins gets the Lobos 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

New Mexico at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
