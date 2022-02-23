How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah State Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MWC) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (11-16, 3-10 MWC) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

How to Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -12 147.5 points

Key Stats for Utah State vs. New Mexico

The Aggies score 74.3 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 75.9 the Lobos give up.

The Lobos score an average of 75.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean leads his squad in both points (17.9) and rebounds (9.7) per game, and also averages 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Horvath puts up 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Steven Ashworth is posting 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Rylan Jones puts up a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor.

R.J. Eytle-Rock puts up 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

New Mexico Players to Watch