New Mexico vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) reacts in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-11, 0-5 MWC) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wyoming Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wyoming vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wyoming

-12

148.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

  • The Cowboys score just 0.6 fewer points per game (77.5) than the Lobos allow (78.1).
  • The Lobos score an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.1 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
  • The Cowboys are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Hunter Maldonado paces the Cowboys at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 5.4 rebounds and 16.3 points. He is eighth in college basketball in assists.
  • Graham Ike paces the Cowboys with 18.8 points per contest and 8.0 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.
  • Drake Jeffries puts up 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jeremiah Oden is averaging 8.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Xavier Dusell averages 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is posting a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 15.1 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is No. 1 on the Lobos in scoring (17.7 points per game), and produces 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Javonte Johnson paces the Lobos in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 9.0 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 41.0% of his shots from the field.
  • The Lobos get 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from KJ Jenkins.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

New Mexico at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

