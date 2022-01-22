New Mexico vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) reacts in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-11, 0-5 MWC) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wyoming Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -12 148.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

The Cowboys score just 0.6 fewer points per game (77.5) than the Lobos allow (78.1).

The Lobos score an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.1 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

The Cowboys are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Lobos allow to opponents.

The Lobos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado paces the Cowboys at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 5.4 rebounds and 16.3 points. He is eighth in college basketball in assists.

Graham Ike paces the Cowboys with 18.8 points per contest and 8.0 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.

Drake Jeffries puts up 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Oden is averaging 8.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Dusell averages 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch