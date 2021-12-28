New Orleans vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (3-7) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Value City Arena.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. New Orleans

The Buckeyes score 75.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 73.8 the Privateers allow.

The Privateers put up an average of 70.2 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 67.5 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Privateers allow to opponents.

The Privateers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell is tops on the Buckeyes with 20.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.

Zed Key posts 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Kyle Young averages 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 59.2% from the floor.

Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 points.

Justin Ahrens averages 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

New Orleans Players to Watch