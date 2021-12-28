New Orleans vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (3-7) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Value City Arena.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Value City Arena
    Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. New Orleans

    • The Buckeyes score 75.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 73.8 the Privateers allow.
    • The Privateers put up an average of 70.2 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 67.5 the Buckeyes give up.
    • The Buckeyes are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Privateers allow to opponents.
    • The Privateers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell is tops on the Buckeyes with 20.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.
    • Zed Key posts 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Kyle Young averages 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 59.2% from the floor.
    • Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 points.
    • Justin Ahrens averages 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    New Orleans Players to Watch

    • Derek St. Hilaire is putting up team highs in points (18.9 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is contributing 3.3 rebounds, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
    • Troy Green is averaging a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Simeon Kirkland is putting up a team-leading 4.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.6 points and 0.6 assists, making 65.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Tyson Jackson gives the Privateers 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Daniel Sackey gets the Privateers 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

