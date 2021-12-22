Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -6.5 143 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

The 65.7 points per game the Beavers average are the same as the Colonels give up.

The Colonels average 7.9 more points per game (81) than the Beavers give up to opponents (73.1).

This season, the Beavers have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.

The Colonels are shooting 48% from the field, three% higher than the 45% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 11.1 points.

Dashawn Davis averages a team-high 4.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 39.8% from the floor.

Jarod Lucas paces his squad in points per game (11.9), and also puts up 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Ahmad Rand posts 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Gianni Hunt is putting up 3.8 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Nicholls State Players to Watch