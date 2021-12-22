Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-6.5
143 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Nicholls State
- The 65.7 points per game the Beavers average are the same as the Colonels give up.
- The Colonels average 7.9 more points per game (81) than the Beavers give up to opponents (73.1).
- This season, the Beavers have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Colonels are shooting 48% from the field, three% higher than the 45% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 11.1 points.
- Dashawn Davis averages a team-high 4.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 39.8% from the floor.
- Jarod Lucas paces his squad in points per game (11.9), and also puts up 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Ahmad Rand posts 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Gianni Hunt is putting up 3.8 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter is No. 1 on the Colonels in assists (3 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Colonels get 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Pierce Spencer.
- Emmanuel Little is No. 1 on the Colonels in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 7.8 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Emanuel Littles gets the Colonels 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
