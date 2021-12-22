Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

    Oregon State vs Nicholls State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -6.5

    143 points

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Nicholls State

    • The 65.7 points per game the Beavers average are the same as the Colonels give up.
    • The Colonels average 7.9 more points per game (81) than the Beavers give up to opponents (73.1).
    • This season, the Beavers have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Colonels are shooting 48% from the field, three% higher than the 45% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 11.1 points.
    • Dashawn Davis averages a team-high 4.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 39.8% from the floor.
    • Jarod Lucas paces his squad in points per game (11.9), and also puts up 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • Ahmad Rand posts 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Gianni Hunt is putting up 3.8 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

    Nicholls State Players to Watch

    • Devante Carter is No. 1 on the Colonels in assists (3 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Colonels get 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Pierce Spencer.
    • Emmanuel Little is No. 1 on the Colonels in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 7.8 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Emanuel Littles gets the Colonels 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Nicholls State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

