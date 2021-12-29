Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nicholls State at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue goes for its fourth straight win Wednesday night when its hosts Nicholls State.
    Author:

    Purdue finishes off its non-conference schedule on Wednesday when it hosts Nicholls State. The Boilermakers will go for their fourth straight win after losing its only game of the year to Rutgers.

    How to Watch Nicholls at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Nicholls at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since the last-second loss to the Scarlet Knights, Purdue has defeated NC State in overtime and blown out Butler and Incarnate Word. The winning streak has the Boilermakers sitting 11-1 on the season.

    Wednesday, they will look to get their 12th win of the year when they host a Nicholls team that is coming off a loss to Oregon State.

    The Colonels are 8-5 on the year but are 0-4 against major conference opponents. They are 8-1 against everyone else as they have played great against the weaker teams on their schedule, but haven't been able to pull off an upset yet.

    Wednesday night, they could pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year if they could find a way to beat a very good Purdue team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

