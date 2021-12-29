Dec 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Drew Lutz (3) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the fist half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -28.5 147.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nicholls State

The 85.8 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17.6 more points than the Colonels give up (68.2).

The Colonels score an average of 79.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 64.0 the Boilermakers allow.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.

The Colonels are shooting 47.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 39.4% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 8.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 13.7 points.

Jaden Ivey is tops on his team in both points (16.5) and assists (3.3) per game, and also puts up 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Edey averages 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 points.

Caleb Furst puts up 6.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the floor.

Nicholls State Players to Watch