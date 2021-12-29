Publish date:
How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-28.5
147.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nicholls State
- The 85.8 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17.6 more points than the Colonels give up (68.2).
- The Colonels score an average of 79.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 64.0 the Boilermakers allow.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Colonels are shooting 47.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 39.4% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 8.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 13.7 points.
- Jaden Ivey is tops on his team in both points (16.5) and assists (3.3) per game, and also puts up 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Zach Edey averages 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 points.
- Caleb Furst puts up 6.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the floor.
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter is putting up 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Colonels receive 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Pierce Spencer.
- Emanuel Littles is averaging a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 6.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Emmanuel Little is putting up 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the field.
