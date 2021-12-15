Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Nicholls State at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Nicholls State will take on Wisconsin.
    The 2021-22 college basketball season has been moving forward extremely quickly. We're starting to get the idea of who the top contenders are and there are plenty of great matchups to watch on Wednesday night. One of those games to tune in for will feature Nicholls State traveling to face off against Wisconsin.

    How to Watch Nicholls State Colonels at Wisconsin Badgers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Nicholls State Colonels at Wisconsin Badgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Colonels have started the season with an impressive 7-3 record. They have looked very competitive on both sides of the basketball. In their last outing, Nicholls State ended up beating Blue Mountain College by a final score of 87-69.

    On the other side of the court, the Badgers have looked great as well to open the season. They come into this matchup with an 8-2 record. Wisconsin was demolished by No. 21 ranked Ohio State in their last outing by a final score of 73-55 and need to rebound strong.

    While the Badgers are favored to win this game, the Colonels are not a team to be taken lightly. They may not be a big school, but they will be looking to pull off a massive upset. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Nicholls State at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
