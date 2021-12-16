Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

    Wisconsin vs Nicholls State Betting Information

    Wisconsin

    -19

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

    • The Badgers score 68.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 65.9 the Colonels allow.
    • The Colonels score 19.5 more points per game (80.0) than the Badgers allow (60.5).
    • This season, the Badgers have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 40.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents have hit.
    • The Colonels' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (18.8), rebounds (5.5) and assists (2.1) per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Brad Davison posts 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Tyler Wahl is averaging 8.0 points, 1.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Steven Crowl puts up 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field.
    • Chucky Hepburn is averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

    Nicholls State Players to Watch

    • Devante Carter is posting 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Colonels receive 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Pierce Spencer.
    • Emmanuel Little is the Colonels' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he produces 8.4 points and 0.8 assists.
    • The Colonels get 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Latrell Jones.

    How To Watch

    Nicholls State at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
