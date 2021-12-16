Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -19 134.5 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

The Badgers score 68.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 65.9 the Colonels allow.

The Colonels score 19.5 more points per game (80.0) than the Badgers allow (60.5).

This season, the Badgers have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 40.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents have hit.

The Colonels' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (18.8), rebounds (5.5) and assists (2.1) per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brad Davison posts 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl is averaging 8.0 points, 1.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Steven Crowl puts up 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Nicholls State Players to Watch