How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream: Big Ten Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-19
134.5 points
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State
- The Badgers score 68.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 65.9 the Colonels allow.
- The Colonels score 19.5 more points per game (80.0) than the Badgers allow (60.5).
- This season, the Badgers have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 40.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents have hit.
- The Colonels' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (18.8), rebounds (5.5) and assists (2.1) per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison posts 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Tyler Wahl is averaging 8.0 points, 1.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Steven Crowl puts up 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field.
- Chucky Hepburn is averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter is posting 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Colonels receive 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Pierce Spencer.
- Emmanuel Little is the Colonels' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he produces 8.4 points and 0.8 assists.
- The Colonels get 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Latrell Jones.
How To Watch
Nicholls State at Wisconsin
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: Big Ten Network
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)