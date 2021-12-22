Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Nicholls at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State looks to snap its 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it hosts Nicholls.
    Oregon State's struggles continued on Saturday when Texas A&M came to town and beat the Beavers 83-73. The loss to the Aggies was the tenth straight for Oregon State after it won its opener.

    How to Watch Nicholls at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Nicholls at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Beavers have continued to be in most of their games, but still haven't been able to snap the slide.

    Tuesday they will look to finally get back in the win column but it won't be easy against a Nicholls team who is playing good basketball right now.

    The Colonels have won four of their last five, with their only loss coming in a close three-point defeat to Wisconsin.

    It has been a good run for Nicholls that has the Colonels up to 8-4 on the season. They are not going to back down from Oregon State on Tuesday night and will look to go on the road and extend the Beavers misery.

    Oregon State is desperate for a win and Nicholls is capable of pulling off an upset which should make this a great game.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Nicholls at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
