Oregon State looks to snap its 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it hosts Nicholls.

Oregon State's struggles continued on Saturday when Texas A&M came to town and beat the Beavers 83-73. The loss to the Aggies was the tenth straight for Oregon State after it won its opener.

How to Watch Nicholls at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Nicholls at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers have continued to be in most of their games, but still haven't been able to snap the slide.

Tuesday they will look to finally get back in the win column but it won't be easy against a Nicholls team who is playing good basketball right now.

The Colonels have won four of their last five, with their only loss coming in a close three-point defeat to Wisconsin.

It has been a good run for Nicholls that has the Colonels up to 8-4 on the season. They are not going to back down from Oregon State on Tuesday night and will look to go on the road and extend the Beavers misery.

Oregon State is desperate for a win and Nicholls is capable of pulling off an upset which should make this a great game.

