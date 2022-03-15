Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT First Round: Alcorn State at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M looks to shake off its disappointment when it hosts Alcorn State on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

Texas A&M appeared to be the biggest snub of the NCAA Tournament this year as it finished 23-12 and made a run to the SEC tournament Championship game.

How to Watch the NIT First Round: Alcorn State at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Aggies lost to Tennessee, 65-50, in the championship and saw their chances of making the tournament go with it.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Aggies that included big wins against No. 4 Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas in back-to-back games.

The Aggies have looked great, but they couldn't survive an eight-game losing streak they went through in late January and early February.

Tuesday they will look to put the disappointment behind them as they host Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT.

The Braves are going to have their hands full with a very good Texas A&M team on Tuesday night, but are looking to pull off the huge upset.

The Braves made the NIT by winning the regular season SWAC title, but they were routed by Texas Southern in the conference tournament championship game.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak that helped them finish 14-4 in the SWAC and clinch the regular season title.

