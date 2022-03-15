Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT First Round: Cleveland State at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One-time conference rivals Cleveland State and Xavier square off in an all-Ohio NIT first round matchup on Tuesday.

Cleveland State (20-10) earned an automatic bid to the NIT by winning the Horizon League regular season title, but will go on the road to face Xavier (18-13) to open the tournament on Tuesday night.

How to Watch NIT First Round: Cleveland State at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Cleveland State at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Musketeers are the No. 2 seed in their quadrant of the bracket after an 89-82 overtime loss to Butler in the first round of the Big East Tournament last Wednesday. Xavier is just 2-8 since Feb. 5.

The Vikings, meanwhile, picked an inopportune time to have their worst three-point shooting night of the season, hitting just 3-of-20, as they were rocked 82-67 by Wright State in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on March 7.

Cleveland State and Xavier haven't met since the 1994-95 season, the year they were rivals in the Midwest Collegiate Conference.

The Vikings lead the series between the teams 8-4, but the Musketeers have won the last two times Cleveland State came to Cincinnati.

The Vikings are led by a pair of senior guards. D'Moi Hodge leads Cleveland State in scoring at 15.4 points per game, while Torrey Patton puts up 13.7 points and a team-best 3.5 assists a night.

Iowa transfer Jack Nunge leads Xavier with 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game and is putting up 15.0 points and 8.2 boards since moving into the starting lineup on Jan. 26. He's also hitting 41.9% from deep since then.

Graduate senior Paul Scruggs runs the offense, scoring 12.0 points and dishing 4.1 assists per game.

The winner advances to play the Florida vs. Iona victor in the second round.

