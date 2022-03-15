Missouri State travels to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in the first round of the NIT.

Missouri State had a great season but lost out on a chance for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament when it lost 79-78 in overtime to Drake in the MVC semifinals.

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Bears finished with the top record in the conference at 13-5 but came up short in the tournament.

Despite that loss, they have won six of their last eight games and come into the NIT 23-9.

Tuesday, though, they will have their hands full with a familiar face when they play Oklahoma.

The Sooners' head coach Porter Moser was formerly in the MVC and knows the Bears well. Oklahoma hopes that familiarity can help them gain an edge in its first-round game.

The Sooners, though, will have to put the disappointment of just missing the NCAA Tournament behind them if they want to get the win.

The Sooners nearly paid their way into the tournament by upsetting No. 3 Baylor on Thursday but lost by one to Texas Tech the next day.

Both of these teams have played well this year and it should be one of the better first-round matchups in the NIT.

