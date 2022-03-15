Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT First Round: Oregon at Utah State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon looks to shake out of its slump on Tuesday when it travels to Utah State for the first round of the NIT.

Oregon at one time, looked like it was going to be headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks were 17-8 overall and 10-4 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch NIT First Round: Oregon at Utah State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Oregon at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It all unraveled for them after that though. They proceeded to lose seven of their last 10 and despite a win against No. 12 UCLA, it was too much to overcome to get into the tournament.

The last straw was an 80-69 loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament, which was their fourth loss in the last five games.

Tuesday the Ducks will look to regroup when they take on a Utah State team that is coming off a close loss to Colorado State last Thursday.

The Aggies beat Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West tournament, but came up just short in a 53-51 loss to the Rams.

Utah State won two of its last three regular season games, but that came on the heels of four straight losses that knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament.

It has been a very up and down year for the Aggies, but they hope Tuesday can be one of the highs as they look to take down an inconsistent Oregon team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

NIT First Round: Oregon at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save in net against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates up ice with the puck alongside center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) drives to the basket through forward Kobe Brown (24) and Missouri Tigers forward Trevon Brazile (23) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: Alcorn State at Texas A&M

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: Oregon at Utah State

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
UCLA basketball players Jaylen Clark and Peyton Watson celebrate a play.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron

By Dan Lyons3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy