Oregon looks to shake out of its slump on Tuesday when it travels to Utah State for the first round of the NIT.

Oregon at one time, looked like it was going to be headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks were 17-8 overall and 10-4 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch NIT First Round: Oregon at Utah State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Oregon at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It all unraveled for them after that though. They proceeded to lose seven of their last 10 and despite a win against No. 12 UCLA, it was too much to overcome to get into the tournament.

The last straw was an 80-69 loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament, which was their fourth loss in the last five games.

Tuesday the Ducks will look to regroup when they take on a Utah State team that is coming off a close loss to Colorado State last Thursday.

The Aggies beat Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West tournament, but came up just short in a 53-51 loss to the Rams.

Utah State won two of its last three regular season games, but that came on the heels of four straight losses that knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament.

It has been a very up and down year for the Aggies, but they hope Tuesday can be one of the highs as they look to take down an inconsistent Oregon team.

Regional restrictions may apply.