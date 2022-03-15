Princeton travels to VCU to take on the Rams on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

Princeton came up just short against rival Yale in the Ivy League Championship game. The Tigers made a late comeback but turned the ball over in the final seconds in the 66-64 loss that kept it from getting an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Tigers and dropped them to 23-6 on the year.

It was a great year for Princeton as they won the regular-season Ivy League Title, but now it must settle for an NIT berth and a trip to a VCU team that has lost two straight.

The Rams were one of the hottest teams in the A-10 as they had won 11 of 12 games, but a season-ending loss to Saint Louis and an upset loss to Richmond in the conference tournament kept them from an NCAA Tournament bid.

They were right on the bubble but couldn't survive the final two losses and like Princeton must settle for a trip to the NIT.

Both of these teams are capable of winning on Tuesday night and this should be a very entertaining game.

