West Coast teams battle Tuesday night when Santa Clara visits Washington State in the first round of the NIT.

Santa Clara made a run to end the season, but just didn't have enough to get past Saint Mary's in the semifinals of the WCC tournament.

How to Watch NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Broncos finished the year winning nine of their last 12 games and then beat Portland in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament before their loss to the Gaels.

The great ending helped them finish 21-11 overall and 10-5 in the WCC. Tuesday they will look to show they can compete with the Pac-12 when they travel to face a Washington State team that has won four of its last five games.

The Cougars finished the regular season with three straight wins and then beat Cal in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, before losing to UCLA in the quarterfinals.

It has been a crazy year for the Cougars, as they won five in a row before dropping five straight to only bounce back with wins in five of their last six games.

The inconsistency has been maddening for Washington State this season and ultimately kept it out of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars hope Tuesday will be the start of a good run for them as they look to take down a good Santa Clara team.

