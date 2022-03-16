Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Coast teams battle Tuesday night when Santa Clara visits Washington State in the first round of the NIT.

Santa Clara made a run to end the season, but just didn't have enough to get past Saint Mary's in the semifinals of the WCC tournament.

How to Watch NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Santa Clara at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos finished the year winning nine of their last 12 games and then beat Portland in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament before their loss to the Gaels. 

The great ending helped them finish 21-11 overall and 10-5 in the WCC. Tuesday they will look to show they can compete with the Pac-12 when they travel to face a Washington State team that has won four of its last five games.

The Cougars finished the regular season with three straight wins and then beat Cal in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, before losing to UCLA in the quarterfinals.

It has been a crazy year for the Cougars, as they won five in a row before dropping five straight to only bounce back with wins in five of their last six games.

The inconsistency has been maddening for Washington State this season and ultimately kept it out of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars hope Tuesday will be the start of a good run for them as they look to take down a good Santa Clara team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

March 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: St. Bonaventure at Colorado

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Santa Clara vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy