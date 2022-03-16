Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT First Round: St. Bonaventure at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure heads to Colorado on Tuesday to take on the Buffaloes in the first round of the NIT.

Colorado finished the season winning eight of its last nine games, but came up short against Arizona in the Pac-12 semifinals. That loss closed the book on the Buffaloes NCAA Tournament hopes.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the St. Bonaventure at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes played well to end the season, but they just couldn't recover from a stretch in which they lost six of eight games.

Now they must try and regroup for a first round NIT matchup with a good St. Bonaventure team.

The Bonnies started the year with big expectations and were even ranked in the Top 25, but stumbled in the middle of conference play.

They finished the year 20-9, but were upset by St. Louis in the A-10 tournament and it dashed their hopes for a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite their good record, they lacked big wins, but Tuesday they can change that when they travel to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes.

The Bonnies, like the Buffaloes, have shown flashes of great play this year, which could make this game one of the best first round games in the NIT.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

NIT First Round: St. Bonaventure at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
