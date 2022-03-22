Skip to main content

How to Watch the NIT Quarterfinal: St. Bonaventure at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure travels to Virginia for an NIT quarterfinal game with a trip to Madison Square Garden on the line.

St. Bonaventure is showing some of the potential it had to start to the year in the NIT. The Bonnies have gone on the road and beat both Colorado and Oklahoma.

How to Watch the NIT Quarterfinal St. Bonaventure at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the St. Bonaventure at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They took down Colorado 76-68 in the first round and then went to Oklahoma and beat the Sooners 70-68 in a back-and-forth game.

It has been an impressive run for the Bonnies, but Tuesday night it gets even tougher when they head to Virginia and try and solve the Cavaliers defense.

Virginia returns back home after they went to North Texas and took down he Mean Green 71-69 in overtime on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought game for the Cavaliers and one that was fueled by Armaan Franklin hitting three three-pointers in overtime.

It wasn't the best season for Virginia but the Cavaliers are making the most of their NIT opportunity by beating Mississippi State in the first round and then getting the close win against North Texas.

Tuesday they will look to keep it going against a good St. Bonaventure team.



How To Watch

March
22
2022

NIT Quarterfinal: St. Bonaventure at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



