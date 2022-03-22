Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Xavier vs. Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 seed Xavier takes on No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the NIT tournament on Tuesday.

Xavier, who drew the No. 2 seed in the NIT, took the court against Cleveland State in the first round. The Musketeers barely edged the Vikings out in a 72-68 win to advance to the second round where they played the No. 3 seed Florida.

Xavier had a much easier time with Florida. The two teams were tied at halftime, but the Musketeers took the game over in the second half, winning the half 39-23 and the game 72-56.

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Xavier vs. Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Xavier vs. Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vanderbilt faced off with No. 5 seed Belmont in the first round of the NIT. The team came out with a 82-71 win moving onto the second round. In the second round, the Commodores took on No. 1 seed Dayton.

The Flyers were up one at the end of the first half. However, the Commodores came back and won the second half, sending the game to overtime. Vanderbilt squeaked it out, winning 70-68 in a thriller.

These two teams match up well. Xavier winning this game will be fully contingent on whether the team can stop Vanderbilt's Scottie Pippen Jr., who is the Commodores leading scorer.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

NIT Quarterfinals: Xavier vs. Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
