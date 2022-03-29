Washington State and Texas A&M battle in the second semifinal of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Washington State finished off its season with wins in five of its last seven games and the Cougars have continued their hot play in the NIT.

How to Watch NIT Semifinal: Washington State vs. Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Cougars beat Santa Clara at home in the first round and then went on the road to beat SMU 75-63 and BYU 77-58.

It has been an impressive tournament run for a Washington State team that nearly made the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars played well during the regular season, but couldn't overcome a five-game losing streak in the middle of the Pac-12 season.

Tuesday they will look to put it behind them as they take on a Texas A&M team that was probably the biggest snub of the tournament.

The Aggies finished their season 23-12 and had won seven of its last eight, making the SEC Championship game by beating No. 4 Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas. Despite the great finish and record, they still missed out on the NCAA tournament.

They didn't let the disappointment linger, though, as they have won three straight in the NIT by at least 15 points. The Aggies took down Alcorn State, Oregon and Wake Forest on their way to the semifinals.

