5-5 NJIT from the American East takes on Massachusetts from the Atlantic 10, who are 7-5 on the season, on Wednesday.

NJIT is tied for the No. 1 team in the American East right now with a 5-5 record. Thus far, it has beaten Lafayette, Saint Elizabeth, Sacred Heart, Fairleigh Dickinso, and Lehigh. It has lost to Northwestern, Army, St. John's, Rutgers and Merrimack.

Massachusetts is 7-5 on the season and have been relatively hot lately. It is 3-2 in its last five games, beating Rutgers and Harvard before losing to Northeastern and North Texas. It is coming off of a win against Fairfield on the 19th.

How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen game on fuboTV:

NJIT is led by Dylan O'Hearn, who averages 17.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Miles Coleman also averages 14.7 points per game and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game.

Noah Fernandes leads UMass with 16.8 points per game and 5.4 assists per game, leading the team in both. Trent Buttrick averages 11.7 points per game and a team-leading 4.6 rebounds per game.

UMass should be able to come away with the win if it sticks to playing its game. Otherwise, NJIT might just pull an upset.

