Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    5-5 NJIT from the American East takes on Massachusetts from the Atlantic 10, who are 7-5 on the season, on Wednesday.
    Author:

    NJIT is tied for the No. 1 team in the American East right now with a 5-5 record. Thus far, it has beaten Lafayette, Saint Elizabeth, Sacred Heart, Fairleigh Dickinso, and Lehigh. It has lost to Northwestern, Army, St. John's, Rutgers and Merrimack.

    Massachusetts is 7-5 on the season and have been relatively hot lately. It is 3-2 in its last five games, beating Rutgers and Harvard before losing to Northeastern and North Texas. It is coming off of a win against Fairfield on the 19th.

    How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    NJIT is led by Dylan O'Hearn, who averages 17.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Miles Coleman also averages 14.7 points per game and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game.

    Noah Fernandes leads UMass with 16.8 points per game and 5.4 assists per game, leading the team in both. Trent Buttrick averages 11.7 points per game and a team-leading 4.6 rebounds per game.

    UMass should be able to come away with the win if it sticks to playing its game. Otherwise, NJIT might just pull an upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen

    just now
    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

    40 minutes ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina

    40 minutes ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Fenerbahce
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Fatih Karagümrük vs. Fenerbahce

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy