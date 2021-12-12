Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, NJIT will hit the road for a matchup against Northwestern.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball season is set to continue on Sunday with quite a few matchups for fans to chose between. As usual, there are some big-time matchups between contenders and some under-the-radar games to watch. One under-the-radar game will feature NJIT hitting the road to take on Northwestern.

    How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the NJIT at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Warriors have started the season with a 5-4 record thus far. They have shown signs of being a solid team, but this will be a big test going up against a Big Ten school. NJIT is coming off of a 66-49 loss against Army in its last outing.

    On the other side, the Wildcats have begun the season with a 6-2 record. Northwestern is looking to continue winning to prove that it could be a dark horse contender this season. Last time out, the Wildcats ended up defeating Maryland by a final score of 67-61.

    This should be a very entertaining game between two teams hungry for a win. Northwestern seems like the betting favorite, but NJIT won't go down without a major fight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    NJIT at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants vs. Chargers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NJIT vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    soccer fans
    Copa do Brazil Soccer

    How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

    31 minutes ago
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Baylor

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy