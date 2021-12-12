On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, NJIT will hit the road for a matchup against Northwestern.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is set to continue on Sunday with quite a few matchups for fans to chose between. As usual, there are some big-time matchups between contenders and some under-the-radar games to watch. One under-the-radar game will feature NJIT hitting the road to take on Northwestern.

How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Coming into this game, the Warriors have started the season with a 5-4 record thus far. They have shown signs of being a solid team, but this will be a big test going up against a Big Ten school. NJIT is coming off of a 66-49 loss against Army in its last outing.

On the other side, the Wildcats have begun the season with a 6-2 record. Northwestern is looking to continue winning to prove that it could be a dark horse contender this season. Last time out, the Wildcats ended up defeating Maryland by a final score of 67-61.

This should be a very entertaining game between two teams hungry for a win. Northwestern seems like the betting favorite, but NJIT won't go down without a major fight.

