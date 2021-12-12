NJIT vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch NJIT vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) go up against the NJIT Highlanders (5-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. NJIT

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. NJIT

    • Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Wildcats scored were just 0.1 more points than the Highlanders allowed (70.2).
    • The Highlanders averaged just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Wildcats allowed (70).
    • The Wildcats made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • The Highlanders shot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance is tops on the Wildcats with 17.3 points per contest and 8.1 rebounds, while also posting 3.3 assists.
    • Boo Buie puts up a team-leading 6 assists per game. He is also putting up 16.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the field and 31.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Ryan Young posts 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the field.
    • Robbie Beran posts 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Ty Berry posts 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    NJIT Players to Watch

    • Zach Cooks averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Souleymane Diakite pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler averaged two assists per contest.
    • Cooks hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Cooks averaged 2.2 steals per game, while Diakite collected one block per contest.

    How To Watch

    NJIT at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
