Publish date:
How to Watch NJIT vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (4-1) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (2-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT
- Last year, the 79 points per game the Red Storm recorded were 8.8 more points than the Highlanders allowed (70.2).
- The Highlanders put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.
- The Highlanders shot 40.4% from the field, 5.9% lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie puts up 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Posh Alexander puts up a team-best 5.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 59.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Montez Mathis is putting up 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Stef Smith posts 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.
- Joel Soriano posts 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
NJIT Players to Watch
- Zach Cooks put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Souleymane Diakite grabbed 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler dished out 2.0 assists per contest.
- Cooks hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Cooks averaged 2.2 steals per game, while Diakite notched 1.0 block per contest.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
NJIT at St. John's
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)