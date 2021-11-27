Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch NJIT vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (4-1) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (2-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT

    • Last year, the 79 points per game the Red Storm recorded were 8.8 more points than the Highlanders allowed (70.2).
    • The Highlanders put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.
    • The Highlanders shot 40.4% from the field, 5.9% lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie puts up 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Posh Alexander puts up a team-best 5.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 59.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Montez Mathis is putting up 11.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Stef Smith posts 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.
    • Joel Soriano posts 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor.

    NJIT Players to Watch

    • Zach Cooks put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Souleymane Diakite grabbed 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler dished out 2.0 assists per contest.
    • Cooks hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Cooks averaged 2.2 steals per game, while Diakite notched 1.0 block per contest.

