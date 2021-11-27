Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch NJIT at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. John's hosts NJIT in an interesting men's college basketball matchup Saturday.
    The St. John's men's basketball team (4–1) will play host to NJIT (2–2) on Saturday in the first meeting of these teams since 2015, when NJIT beat St. John's 83–74 for its first win in the series.

    How to Watch NJIT at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream NJIT at St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Highlanders are coming off a 62–54 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, with Miles Coleman leading the team in scoring with 17 points, including 13 from the free-throw line. The team won in spite of shooting 37.0% from the field.

    Coleman leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game, while also sharing the team lead in rebounds at 6.8 boards per contest.

    St. John's has just one loss this season, a two-point defeat against Indiana. The team has won two games since, beating Fairleigh Dickinson and St. Francis Brooklyn.

    In the win over St. Francis, Julian Champagnie led the way with 23 points on 10-for-20 shooting, while Montez Mathis added 20 points as well.

    Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring at 22.8 points per game on 47.7% shooting and a 36.8% mark from three. He also leads St. John's in rebounding at 6.2 rebounds per contest.

