Skip to main content

How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

MEAC leader Norfolk State takes on North Carolina Central.

North Carolina Central (8–10) faces Norfolk State (15–4) on Monday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Norfolk State at North Carolina Central game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans are a perfect 6–0 in conference play so far, most recently beating South Carolina State 87–69. Joe Bryant led the team with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting and connected on six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He also added three rebound and four assists. Kris Bankston contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals.

Four of the team's six conference wins have been by double digits.

North Carolina Central is 2–1 in conference play, beating Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore but then losing to Howard in overtime on Saturday 75–74.

Justin Wright scored 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting in the loss, while Dontavius King had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

These teams last met in March, with Norfolk State winning 87–58. The Eagles had won five of the last six meetings of these teams before last season's loss.

iRegional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shoots in front oof Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Santa Clara

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Baylor

1 minute ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna

6 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canucks vs. Blackhawks

1 hour ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Blazers at Thunder

1 hour ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

1 hour ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy