How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in Men's College Basketball

North Carolina Central (8–10) faces Norfolk State (15–4) on Monday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Spartans are a perfect 6–0 in conference play so far, most recently beating South Carolina State 87–69. Joe Bryant led the team with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting and connected on six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He also added three rebound and four assists. Kris Bankston contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals.

Four of the team's six conference wins have been by double digits.

North Carolina Central is 2–1 in conference play, beating Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore but then losing to Howard in overtime on Saturday 75–74.

Justin Wright scored 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting in the loss, while Dontavius King had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

These teams last met in March, with Norfolk State winning 87–58. The Eagles had won five of the last six meetings of these teams before last season's loss.

