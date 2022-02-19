Skip to main content

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Norfolk State vs Coppin State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Norfolk State

-2

144.5 points

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

  • The Spartans put up 75 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles' 67.2 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Kris Bankston paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 11 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Hawkins is averaging 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Christian Ings is averaging 9.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyrese is posting 7.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Nendah Tarke is the Eagles' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he contributes 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.
  • Tyree Corbett is posting team highs in points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 1 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Eagles get 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jesse Zarzuela.
  • Kyle Cardaci is putting up 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 31.6% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
  • Mike Hood is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Norfolk State at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

