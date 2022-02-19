How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Norfolk State -2 144.5 points

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

The Spartans put up 75 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 67.2 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans allow to opponents.

This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kris Bankston paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 11 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Hawkins is averaging 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Christian Ings is averaging 9.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese is posting 7.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch