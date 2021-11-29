Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Grambling vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Norfolk State Spartans (7-1) battle the Grambling Tigers (2-4) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grambling vs. Norfolk State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
    Key Stats for Grambling vs. Norfolk State

    • The Spartans put up 81.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 75.0 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (62.1).
    • The Spartans make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • The Tigers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

    Norfolk State Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Spartans is Joe Bryant Jr., who scores 15.8 points and distributes 3.0 assists per game.
    • Kris Bankston is Norfolk State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
    • Bryant leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bryant and Bankston lead Norfolk State on the defensive end, with Bryant leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bankston in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • Danya Kingsby scores 13.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
    • A.J. Taylor has a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.5 assists per game for Grambling to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tra'Michael Moton has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.
    • Cameron Christon is consistent from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Grambling's leader in steals is Prince Moss with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Taylor with 1.7 per game.

    Norfolk State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    William & Mary

    W 91-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 90-84

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Xavier

    L 88-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Regent

    W 95-20

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Hampton

    W 70-61

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    Grambling Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 88-62

    Away

    11/15/2021

    New Mexico

    L 86-61

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Iowa State

    L 82-47

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Louisiana College

    W 71-61

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Morgan State

    W 74-59

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Jarvis Christian

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UAB

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Norfolk State at Grambling State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
