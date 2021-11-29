Publish date:
How to Watch Grambling vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (7-1) battle the Grambling Tigers (2-4) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grambling vs. Norfolk State
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
Key Stats for Grambling vs. Norfolk State
- The Spartans put up 81.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 75.0 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (62.1).
- The Spartans make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Tigers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spartans is Joe Bryant Jr., who scores 15.8 points and distributes 3.0 assists per game.
- Kris Bankston is Norfolk State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
- Bryant leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bryant and Bankston lead Norfolk State on the defensive end, with Bryant leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bankston in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Danya Kingsby scores 13.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
- A.J. Taylor has a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.5 assists per game for Grambling to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tra'Michael Moton has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.
- Cameron Christon is consistent from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Grambling's leader in steals is Prince Moss with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Taylor with 1.7 per game.
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
William & Mary
W 91-74
Home
11/19/2021
Bowling Green
W 90-84
Away
11/21/2021
Xavier
L 88-48
Away
11/23/2021
Regent
W 95-20
Home
11/28/2021
Hampton
W 70-61
Home
11/29/2021
Grambling
-
Away
12/1/2021
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
12/4/2021
Hampton
-
Away
12/11/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
12/21/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Texas Tech
L 88-62
Away
11/15/2021
New Mexico
L 86-61
Away
11/21/2021
Iowa State
L 82-47
Away
11/24/2021
Louisiana College
W 71-61
Home
11/28/2021
Morgan State
W 74-59
Away
11/29/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Jarvis Christian
-
Home
12/4/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/11/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Away
12/14/2021
UAB
-
Away
12/18/2021
Tulane
-
Away
