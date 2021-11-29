Norfolk State travels to Grambling State on Monday night looking to pick up its eighth win of the year.

The Norfolk State men's basketball team heads on the road to face Grambling State on Monday after consecutive wins against Regent University and Hampton. The Spartans will be playing their second game in two days after beating the Pirates on Sunday night.

How to Watch Norfolk State at Grambling State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Norfolk State trailed by six at halftime but used a big second half to come away with the victory against Hampton.

The win improved the Spartans' record to 7–1 on the year.

On Monday night, they will look to continue their strong play when they take on a Grambling State team that has also won two in a row.

The Tigers won their second in a row on Sunday night when they beat Morgan State by 15. They used a huge first half where they outscored the Bears by 20 to propel them to the win.

The win improved their record to 2–4 as they lost their first four games of the year.

On Monday night, they will look to protect their home court and get that third win in a row and get a bit closer to .500.

