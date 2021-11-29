Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hampton Pirates (2-4) will visit the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Hampton

    • Last year, the Spartans scored 73.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 73.2 the Pirates gave up.
    • The Pirates put up just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (69.7).
    • The Spartans shot 42.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
    • The Pirates shot 43.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

    Norfolk State Players to Watch

    • Devante Carter put up 14.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.0 assists per game last season.
    • Joe Bryant Jr. hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bryant and Chris Ford were defensive standouts last season, with Bryant averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ford collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Hampton Players to Watch

    • The Pirates' leader in scoring and rebounding is Najee Garvin with 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
    • Hampton's assist leader is Russell Dean with 4.0 per game. He also averages 13.3 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Marquis Godwin is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pirates with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Hampton's leader in steals is Dean with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dajour Dickens with 1.8 per game.

    Norfolk State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Tennessee State

    W 66-59

    Home

    11/16/2021

    William & Mary

    W 91-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 90-84

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Xavier

    L 88-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Regent

    W 95-20

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    Hampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Regent

    W 70-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Towson

    L 78-54

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Wofford

    L 77-60

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Southern

    L 86-66

    Home

    11/24/2021

    South Florida

    L 58-52

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Hampton at Norfolk State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
