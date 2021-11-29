Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Hampton Pirates (2-4) will visit the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Hampton

Last year, the Spartans scored 73.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 73.2 the Pirates gave up.

The Pirates put up just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (69.7).

The Spartans shot 42.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot 43.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Devante Carter put up 14.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.0 assists per game last season.

Joe Bryant Jr. hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Bryant and Chris Ford were defensive standouts last season, with Bryant averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ford collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Hampton Players to Watch

The Pirates' leader in scoring and rebounding is Najee Garvin with 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Hampton's assist leader is Russell Dean with 4.0 per game. He also averages 13.3 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.

Marquis Godwin is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pirates with 1.8 made threes per game.

Hampton's leader in steals is Dean with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dajour Dickens with 1.8 per game.

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Tennessee State W 66-59 Home 11/16/2021 William & Mary W 91-74 Home 11/19/2021 Bowling Green W 90-84 Away 11/21/2021 Xavier L 88-48 Away 11/23/2021 Regent W 95-20 Home 11/28/2021 Hampton - Home 11/29/2021 Grambling - Home 12/1/2021 UNC Wilmington - Away 12/4/2021 Hampton - Away 12/11/2021 Wichita State - Away 12/19/2021 Loyola Chicago - Away

Hampton Schedule