Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (2-4) will visit the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Hampton
- Last year, the Spartans scored 73.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 73.2 the Pirates gave up.
- The Pirates put up just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (69.7).
- The Spartans shot 42.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- The Pirates shot 43.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter put up 14.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.0 assists per game last season.
- Joe Bryant Jr. hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bryant and Chris Ford were defensive standouts last season, with Bryant averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ford collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Hampton Players to Watch
- The Pirates' leader in scoring and rebounding is Najee Garvin with 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Hampton's assist leader is Russell Dean with 4.0 per game. He also averages 13.3 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Marquis Godwin is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pirates with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Hampton's leader in steals is Dean with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dajour Dickens with 1.8 per game.
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Tennessee State
W 66-59
Home
11/16/2021
William & Mary
W 91-74
Home
11/19/2021
Bowling Green
W 90-84
Away
11/21/2021
Xavier
L 88-48
Away
11/23/2021
Regent
W 95-20
Home
11/28/2021
Hampton
-
Home
11/29/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/1/2021
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
12/4/2021
Hampton
-
Away
12/11/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
Hampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Regent
W 70-56
Home
11/16/2021
Towson
L 78-54
Away
11/19/2021
Wofford
L 77-60
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Southern
L 86-66
Home
11/24/2021
South Florida
L 58-52
Away
11/28/2021
Norfolk State
-
Away
11/29/2021
Morgan State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/9/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
12/12/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
12/18/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Away