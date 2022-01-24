How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (13-4, 4-0 MEAC) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (6-9, 1-2 MEAC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Morgan State
- The 75.1 points per game the Spartans score are just 0.6 more points than the Bears allow (74.5).
- The Bears' 77.6 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans allow.
- This season, the Spartans have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
- The Bears' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spartans is Joe Bryant Jr., who scores 16.1 points and distributes 2.8 assists per game.
- Kris Bankston is Norfolk State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.7 points per game.
- Bryant leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Norfolk State steals leader is Bryant, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bankston, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- De'Torrion Ware is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and averages 1.3 assists per game.
- Morgan State's leader in rebounds is Lagio Grantsaan with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Sheryn Devonish with 3.6 per game.
- Keith McGee is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bears, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Devonish (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Morgan State while Chad Venning (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
New Mexico
L 68-54
Away
1/12/2022
Delaware State
W 80-51
Home
1/15/2022
Howard
W 77-74
Away
1/17/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-58
Away
1/22/2022
Coppin State
W 84-77
Home
1/24/2022
Morgan State
-
Home
1/29/2022
South Carolina State
-
Away
1/31/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Away
2/12/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
2/14/2022
Delaware State
-
Away
2/19/2022
Coppin State
-
Away
Morgan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Mount St. Mary's
L 74-60
Away
1/5/2022
Goucher
W 100-41
Home
1/10/2022
South Carolina State
W 88-81
Away
1/15/2022
Coppin State
L 79-76
Home
1/22/2022
Howard
L 91-82
Home
1/24/2022
Norfolk State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Delaware State
-
Home
1/31/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Away
2/12/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Home
2/14/2022
South Carolina State
-
Home
2/19/2022
Howard
-
Away