How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Norfolk State Spartans (13-4, 4-0 MEAC) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (6-9, 1-2 MEAC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

The 75.1 points per game the Spartans score are just 0.6 more points than the Bears allow (74.5).

The Bears' 77.6 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans allow.

This season, the Spartans have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.

The Bears' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Norfolk State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spartans is Joe Bryant Jr., who scores 16.1 points and distributes 2.8 assists per game.

Kris Bankston is Norfolk State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.7 points per game.

Bryant leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Norfolk State steals leader is Bryant, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bankston, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

De'Torrion Ware is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and averages 1.3 assists per game.

Morgan State's leader in rebounds is Lagio Grantsaan with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Sheryn Devonish with 3.6 per game.

Keith McGee is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bears, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Devonish (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Morgan State while Chad Venning (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 New Mexico L 68-54 Away 1/12/2022 Delaware State W 80-51 Home 1/15/2022 Howard W 77-74 Away 1/17/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-58 Away 1/22/2022 Coppin State W 84-77 Home 1/24/2022 Morgan State - Home 1/29/2022 South Carolina State - Away 1/31/2022 North Carolina Central - Away 2/12/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Home 2/14/2022 Delaware State - Away 2/19/2022 Coppin State - Away

Morgan State Schedule