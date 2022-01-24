Skip to main content

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Norfolk State Spartans (13-4, 4-0 MEAC) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Morgan State Bears (6-9, 1-2 MEAC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
  Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

  • The 75.1 points per game the Spartans score are just 0.6 more points than the Bears allow (74.5).
  • The Bears' 77.6 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans allow.
  • This season, the Spartans have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
  • The Bears' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spartans is Joe Bryant Jr., who scores 16.1 points and distributes 2.8 assists per game.
  • Kris Bankston is Norfolk State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.7 points per game.
  • Bryant leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Norfolk State steals leader is Bryant, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bankston, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • De'Torrion Ware is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and averages 1.3 assists per game.
  • Morgan State's leader in rebounds is Lagio Grantsaan with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Sheryn Devonish with 3.6 per game.
  • Keith McGee is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bears, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Devonish (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Morgan State while Chad Venning (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Norfolk State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

New Mexico

L 68-54

Away

1/12/2022

Delaware State

W 80-51

Home

1/15/2022

Howard

W 77-74

Away

1/17/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 72-58

Away

1/22/2022

Coppin State

W 84-77

Home

1/24/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

1/29/2022

South Carolina State

-

Away

1/31/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Away

2/12/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Home

2/14/2022

Delaware State

-

Away

2/19/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

Morgan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Mount St. Mary's

L 74-60

Away

1/5/2022

Goucher

W 100-41

Home

1/10/2022

South Carolina State

W 88-81

Away

1/15/2022

Coppin State

L 79-76

Home

1/22/2022

Howard

L 91-82

Home

1/24/2022

Norfolk State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Delaware State

-

Home

1/31/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Away

2/12/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Home

2/14/2022

South Carolina State

-

Home

2/19/2022

Howard

-

Away

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Morgan State at Norfolk State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

