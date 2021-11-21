Norfolk State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams hit the court when the Xavier Musketeers (3-0) host the Norfolk State Spartans (5-0) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Musketeers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, winners of five straight.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Norfolk State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-19.5
141 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Norfolk State
- Last year, the Musketeers put up 74.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.7 the Spartans gave up.
- The Spartans scored just 3.4 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Musketeers gave up to opponents (70.2).
- The Musketeers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Spartans shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle put up 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 1.4 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Paul Scruggs put up a team-best 5.7 assists per contest last year. He also put up 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jason Carter put up 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.7% from the floor.
- Nate Johnson put up 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last year, shooting 42.9% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dwon Odom posted 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter scored 14.9 points, grabbed 5.1 rebounds and dished out 4.0 assists per game last season.
- Joe Bryant Jr. knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Bryant averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Chris Ford notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Norfolk State at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)