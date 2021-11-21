Norfolk State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) reacts going in a timeout late in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Xavier defeated the 19-ranked Buckeyes, 71-65. Ohio State Buckeyes At Xavier Musketeers Basketball

    Two hot teams hit the court when the Xavier Musketeers (3-0) host the Norfolk State Spartans (5-0) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Musketeers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, winners of five straight.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Norfolk State

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Xavier vs Norfolk State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Xavier

    -19.5

    141 points

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Norfolk State

    • Last year, the Musketeers put up 74.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.7 the Spartans gave up.
    • The Spartans scored just 3.4 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Musketeers gave up to opponents (70.2).
    • The Musketeers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
    • The Spartans shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Zach Freemantle put up 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 1.4 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Paul Scruggs put up a team-best 5.7 assists per contest last year. He also put up 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jason Carter put up 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.7% from the floor.
    • Nate Johnson put up 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last year, shooting 42.9% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Dwon Odom posted 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Norfolk State Players to Watch

    • Devante Carter scored 14.9 points, grabbed 5.1 rebounds and dished out 4.0 assists per game last season.
    • Joe Bryant Jr. knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Bryant averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Chris Ford notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Norfolk State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

