How to Watch Norfolk State at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

The 2021-22 college basketball season is in full swing, and fans have seen enough action to have an idea of what their teams will look like. On Sunday, there are quite a few intriguing games to keep an eye on. One of those matchups will come between Norfolk State and Xavier.

How To Watch Norfolk State Spartans at Xavier Musketeers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

So far this season, the Spartans have shown off an impressive team. They enter this matchup with a 5-0 record. Going up against Xavier will be their toughest test of the year thus far, but it will give them a good benchmark of where they're really at as a program.

On the other side of the court, the Musketeers have a 3-0 record to begin their season. They are coming off of a huge win over No. 19 Ohio State by a final score of 71-65. Xavier looks like a team that could be a dark horse contender this year.

Both of these teams will put their undefeated records on the line today. Fans should make sure to tune in.

