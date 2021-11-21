Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Norfolk State at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon, Norfolk State will take on Xavier in a very intriguing college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball season is in full swing, and fans have seen enough action to have an idea of what their teams will look like. On Sunday, there are quite a few intriguing games to keep an eye on. One of those matchups will come between Norfolk State and Xavier.

    How To Watch Norfolk State Spartans at Xavier Musketeers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    You can live stream the Norfolk State Spartans at Xavier Musketeers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Spartans have shown off an impressive team. They enter this matchup with a 5-0 record. Going up against Xavier will be their toughest test of the year thus far, but it will give them a good benchmark of where they're really at as a program.

    On the other side of the court, the Musketeers have a 3-0 record to begin their season. They are coming off of a huge win over No. 19 Ohio State by a final score of 71-65. Xavier looks like a team that could be a dark horse contender this year.

    Both of these teams will put their undefeated records on the line today. Fans should make sure to tune in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Norfolk State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17190791
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Norfolk State at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

    19 minutes ago
    Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) reacts going in a timeout late in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Xavier defeated the 19-ranked Buckeyes, 71-65. Ohio State Buckeyes At Xavier Musketeers Basketball
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) reacts going in a timeout late in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Xavier defeated the 19-ranked Buckeyes, 71-65. Ohio State Buckeyes At Xavier Musketeers Basketball
    College Basketball

    Norfolk State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Internazionale Milan vs Napoli

    29 minutes ago
    harry-kane
    Premier League

    How to Watch Tottenham vs. Leeds United

    49 minutes ago
    nalyssa-smith
    SI Guide

    Maryland Hosts Baylor in Top-10 Women’s Basketball Showdown

    49 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

    1 hour ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne

    3 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Metz vs. Bordeaux

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy