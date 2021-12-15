Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch North Alabama at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Auburn goes for its sixth win in a row on Tuesday night when it hosts North Alabama.
    Auburn continued its hot stretch when it beat Nebraska by 31 points on Saturday. It was the Tigers' fifth straight win and fourth by at least 17 points.

    How to Watch North Alabama at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the North Alabama at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a dominating stretch for Auburn since they got beat by UConn in double-overtime back on Nov. 24.

    Tuesday they will look to stay hot when they take on a North Alabama team that has won five straight.

    The Lions started the year just 1-3 but have turned their season around with the five-game winning streak. They have been playing good basketball during this run, but haven't played any major conference teams.

    Tuesday they get that chance when they play a very good Auburn team. North Alabama will have to play its best game of the year if it wants to pull off the huge upset.

    Auburn has done a great job of not looking ahead and taking care of business, and they will need to do that again on Tuesday as North Alabama comes in ready to pick up a huge win.

