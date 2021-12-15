Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch North Alabama vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (8-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The Lions have also won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. North Alabama

    Auburn vs North Alabama Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -29

    144 points

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. North Alabama

    • The Tigers record 84.2 points per game, 26.4 more points than the 57.8 the Lions allow.
    • The Lions put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith posts a team-leading 17.3 points per game. He is also putting up 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Walker Kessler leads his team in rebounds per game (7.0), and also puts up 7.6 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.
    • K.D. Johnson is posting 15.1 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Wendell Green Jr. is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.6), and also posts 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jaylin Williams is putting up 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

    North Alabama Players to Watch

    • Daniel Ortiz is posting team highs in points (11.7 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 3.0 rebounds, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 56.3% from 3-point range (fifth in the nation), with 2.0 triples per contest.
    • Jamari Blackmon is posting a team-leading 3.0 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 33.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
    • C.J. Brim is averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 47.6% of his shots from the field.
    • The Lions receive 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Payton Youngblood.
    • Isaac Chatman is putting up 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 53.5% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    North Alabama at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
