Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (8-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The Lions have also won five games in a row.

How to Watch Auburn vs. North Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -29 144 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. North Alabama

The Tigers record 84.2 points per game, 26.4 more points than the 57.8 the Lions allow.

The Lions put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 67.4 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith posts a team-leading 17.3 points per game. He is also putting up 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker Kessler leads his team in rebounds per game (7.0), and also puts up 7.6 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

K.D. Johnson is posting 15.1 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Wendell Green Jr. is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.6), and also posts 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams is putting up 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

North Alabama Players to Watch