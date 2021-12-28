Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch North Alabama at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 4 Gonzaga wraps up nonconference play at home against North Alabama.
    The No. 4 Gonzaga men's basketball team (10–2) finishes nonconference play against North Alabama (7–5).

    The last time these two teams matched up was three years ago to the day. The Bulldogs were then ranked No. 7 in the country and crushed the Lions 96–51 behind a balanced starting five.

    How to Watch North Alabama at Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live Stream North Alabama at Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga is rolling again this season, winning three in a row by double-digits, largely fueled by freshman phenom Chet Holmgren.

    The Bulldogs have spent the last 37 weeks ranked in the top 5 of the AP poll and 66 weeks ranked in the top 10. In that span they have gone 114–10, including the NCAA tournament.

    That is not a great omen for the Lions, who have never beaten a ranked team in their four-year history.

    Head coach Tony Pujols has gone 43–55 in the program's short history but has steadily improved the roster. North Alabama is going to need to be near-perfect to compete with one of the best teams in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

