North Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch North Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots a free throw against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 95-49. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (7-5) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

    Gonzaga vs North Alabama Betting Information

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

    • The Bulldogs put up 26.2 more points per game (85.0) than the Lions give up (58.8).
    • The Lions score 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Lions have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.5), and also posts 13.3 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the nation).
    • Drew Timme posts a team-best 17.1 points per game. He is also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.
    • Julian Strawther puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Andrew Nembhard paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also puts up 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Anton Watson is posting 6.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

    North Alabama Players to Watch

    • Daniel Ortiz is No. 1 on the Lions in scoring (10.6 points per game), and posts 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • C.J. Brim is posting 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
    • Jamari Blackmon is posting a team-leading 3.0 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
    • Damien Forrest leads the Lions in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 5.3 points and 0.3 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • The Lions get 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Isaac Chatman.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    North Alabama at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
