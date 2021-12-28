North Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots a free throw against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 95-49. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (7-5) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -33 143 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

The Bulldogs put up 26.2 more points per game (85.0) than the Lions give up (58.8).

The Lions score 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).

The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.5), and also posts 13.3 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the nation).

Drew Timme posts a team-best 17.1 points per game. He is also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Julian Strawther puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also puts up 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anton Watson is posting 6.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

North Alabama Players to Watch