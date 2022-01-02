North Carolina travels to Boston College on Sunday for an ACC battle rescheduled from Saturday

North Carolina heads on the road to ACC rival Boston College looking to win its second straight game and get its second conference win.

How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Tar Heels are coming into this game after a win against Appalachian State on the 21st. The win got them back in the win column after they were blown out by Kentucky in Las Vegas.

North Carolina was supposed to play on Wednesday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sunday afternoon they will look to beat a Boston College team that hasn't played since December 13th win it was upset by Albany 61-57.

The loss was the second straight for the Eagles and dropped their record to 6-5 on the season.

The last time Boston College won was way back on December 3rd when it beat Notre Dame in its ACC opener.

It has been long break for the Eagles, but one they hope can get them playing better as they hit the main part of their conference schedule starting with North Carolina.

