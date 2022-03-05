How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in Men's College Basketball

North Carolina and Duke renew one of the best rivalries in sports on Saturday when the Tar Heels and Blue Devils battle in Durham

Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final regular-season game in his historic career when Duke hosts rival North Carolina on Saturday evening.

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Coach K is retiring at the end of the season and what better way to finish his career than with a home game against the Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils will look to send him out a winner as they go for their eighth straight win and a regular-season ACC title.

Duke has already clinched the outright title, but wants to leave no doubt and get a season sweep of their hated rival.

North Carolina, though, will look to play spoiler and get a huge road win against a Duke team that it lost to by 20 a month ago.

The Tar Heels struggled in their last game against the Blue Devils but have won six of seven since and can clinch second place in the ACC with a win against Duke.

North Carolina is 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC, but still has lots of questions on if it can compete with the top teams and getting a win against Duke would be a huge statement victory.

