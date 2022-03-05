How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final regular-season game in his historic career when Duke hosts rival North Carolina on Saturday evening.
How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 5, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the North Carolina at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Coach K is retiring at the end of the season and what better way to finish his career than with a home game against the Tar Heels.
The Blue Devils will look to send him out a winner as they go for their eighth straight win and a regular-season ACC title.
Duke has already clinched the outright title, but wants to leave no doubt and get a season sweep of their hated rival.
North Carolina, though, will look to play spoiler and get a huge road win against a Duke team that it lost to by 20 a month ago.
The Tar Heels struggled in their last game against the Blue Devils but have won six of seven since and can clinch second place in the ACC with a win against Duke.
North Carolina is 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC, but still has lots of questions on if it can compete with the top teams and getting a win against Duke would be a huge statement victory.
Regional restrictions may apply.