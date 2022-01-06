How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

After winning back-to-back games, North Carolina looks to stay unbeaten in ACC play. The Tar Heels visit Notre Dame on Saturday looking to improve to 3-0 in conference play.

North Carolina has won its last two games by an average of 26.0 points. The Tar Heels will look to stay hot Wednesday when they visit Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish coming off a nail-biter win in their first conference victory of the year.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream North Carolina vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Having won seven of their last eight games, the Tar Heels come into this matchup 10-3 on the season. They're a perfect 2-0 in conference play, with wins over Boston College and Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame comes into this one with a 7-5 overall record and a 1-1 mark in conference play. Last time out, the Fighting Irish grabbed their first ACC win, taking down Pittsburgh 68-67.

Junior guard Prentiss Hubb was the hero for Notre Dame in that game, hitting a fade-away jumper in the final seconds. Hubb tied a season-high with 15 points and has been especially effective as of late, shooting 50% from the floor over the last three games.

This game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.