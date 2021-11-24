How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Stanford

North Carolina A&T and Stanford both look to avoid losing a second straight game when they play Tuesday night.

North Carolina A&T has yet to win a game against a Division I team this year but it has come close. The team has lost three of its four games by nine or fewer points, with two of those losses coming by four points or less.

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021
Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

North Carolina A&T has been extremely competitive this year but just hasn't been able to get over the hump. On Tuesday, they will aim to get a win at Stanford.

The Cardinal will look to hand their opponents yet another loss.

Stanford comes into the game 3–2 on the year. The Cardinal were upset by Santa Clara and lost by 38 to No. 6 Baylor in their last game. They have also struggled in their wins against Tarleton State, San Jose State and Valparaiso.

The Cardinal are still trying to figure out who they are, while the Aggies are itching to pull off a big upset and get that first win against a Division I team this season.

