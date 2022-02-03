A tough battle in the Big South Conference takes place on Thursday when North Carolina A&T takes on Winthrop in men's college basketball.

On Thursday, the Big South Conference will see two of its better teams, North Carolina A&T and Winthrop, face off in a men's college basketball battle.

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Winthrop today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Watch North Carolina A&T at Winthrop online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Winthrop enters the matchup with a 13-8 overall record, a 6-2 record in conference play, and trailing USC Upstate by just one game in the South Division standings of the Big South.

However, it does enter the matchup coming off of a setback, losing its most recent outing to Longwood University 92-88 in what was an entertaining, high-scoring and back-and-forth affair. Even in defeat, Winthrop had five players score double-digit points, led by Sin'Cere McMahon's 17 points and Cory Hightower's 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

North Carolina A&T, meanwhile, meets Winthrop with a 9-13 overall record but a respectable 4-4 record in Big South play. The program actually started Big South play 4-1 but has since dropped three games in a row. Most recently, it was defeated by USC Upstate 84-64.

The Aggies are led in scoring (12.3 points) and rebounding (5.7 rebounds) by Marcus Watson, and in assists (4.8 dimes) and steals (1.4 takeaways) by Kameron Langley.

To catch the action and what should be an exciting mid-major college basketball matchup between Winthrop and North Carolina A&T, tune into ESPN U at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.