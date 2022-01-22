Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The battle of the middle of the ACC features North Carolina and Wake Forest facing off on Saturday.

North Carolina (12-5) enters today tied for third place in the ACC while Wake Forest (15-4) are tied for fifth entering today. Both teams are just a notch behind the teams ahead of them, but a win could help propel them up the standings. North Carolina is coming off a one-sided loss to Miami and are looking to get back on the winning track.

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest is coming off a win over Georgia Tech (80-64) for its second straight conference win and a tie for the second-most wins:

This season, Wake Forest is averaging 78.3 points per game and giving up 68.1 points to their opponents for a 10.2 average margin of victory.

The Demon Deacons are led by Alondes Williams with 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, as the senior combo guard does a little bit of everything every game. He has kept up that pace in conference play, too, leading Wake Forest to a 5-3 start.

On the other side, North Carolina is averaging 78.0 points per game and giving up 71.1 points to their opponents, for a 6.9 average margin of victory.

They are led by Armando Bacot with 17.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks plus steals per game.

This has not been a typical North Carolina season as is is 1-3 against ranked teams and already has three losses by 17-plus points. The Tar Heels do not look like a contender for the Final Four like they traditionally do, but there is plenty of time for them to get on track.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

North Carolina at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
