The battle of the middle of the ACC features North Carolina and Wake Forest facing off on Saturday.

North Carolina (12-5) enters today tied for third place in the ACC while Wake Forest (15-4) are tied for fifth entering today. Both teams are just a notch behind the teams ahead of them, but a win could help propel them up the standings. North Carolina is coming off a one-sided loss to Miami and are looking to get back on the winning track.

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest is coming off a win over Georgia Tech (80-64) for its second straight conference win and a tie for the second-most wins:

This season, Wake Forest is averaging 78.3 points per game and giving up 68.1 points to their opponents for a 10.2 average margin of victory.

The Demon Deacons are led by Alondes Williams with 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, as the senior combo guard does a little bit of everything every game. He has kept up that pace in conference play, too, leading Wake Forest to a 5-3 start.

On the other side, North Carolina is averaging 78.0 points per game and giving up 71.1 points to their opponents, for a 6.9 average margin of victory.

They are led by Armando Bacot with 17.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks plus steals per game.

This has not been a typical North Carolina season as is is 1-3 against ranked teams and already has three losses by 17-plus points. The Tar Heels do not look like a contender for the Final Four like they traditionally do, but there is plenty of time for them to get on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.