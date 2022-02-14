Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Coppin State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina Central heads on the road Monday to face Coppin State.

North Carolina Central (12-11) will take on Coppin State (5-18) on Valentine's Day in a MEAC men's basketball contest.

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Coppin State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the North Carolina Central at Coppin State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NC Central is 5-2 in conference play this season and has won two games in a row overall, last beating Morgan State on Saturday 74-64.

Coppin State struggled in non-conference, but is a respectable 4-4 in the MEAC, though the team is currently on a two-game losing streak.

Included in that losing streak: a 69-68 loss against this North Carolina Central team.

NC Central was led by Justin Wright, who scored 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting in the win, plus added three rebounds. Kris Monroe had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

On the other side, Coppin State was led by Tyree Corbett's 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Corbett also pulled down 12 boards and blocked a pair of shots. Justin Steers came off the bench to deliver a well-rounded stat line, with 12 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Nendan Tarke had 13 points and eight boards.

Regional restrictions may apply.

