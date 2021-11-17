Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. North Carolina Central

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa vs North Carolina Central Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa

    -29

    151.5 points

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. North Carolina Central

    • Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 83.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 71.6 the Eagles gave up.
    • The Eagles scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, 5.4 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
    • The Hawkeyes shot 47% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot 42.1% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 42% the Hawkeyes' opponents shot last season.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Luka Garza was tops on the Hawkeyes with 24.1 points per contest (first in the country) and 8.7 rebounds last year, while also posting 1.7 assists.
    • Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Jordan Bohannon was tops on his team in assists per game (4.4) last year, and also averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Keegan Murray posted 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Connor McCaffery averaged 3.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last season.

    North Carolina Central Players to Watch

    • C.J. Keyser averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Deven Palmer grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, while Jordan Perkins notched 4.2 assists per contest.
    • Palmer made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Perkins and Palmer were defensive standouts last season, with Perkins averaging 1.2 steals per game and Palmer collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    North Carolina Central at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy