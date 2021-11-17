Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. North Carolina Central
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-29
151.5 points
Key Stats for Iowa vs. North Carolina Central
- Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 83.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 71.6 the Eagles gave up.
- The Eagles scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, 5.4 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes shot 47% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot 42.1% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 42% the Hawkeyes' opponents shot last season.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Luka Garza was tops on the Hawkeyes with 24.1 points per contest (first in the country) and 8.7 rebounds last year, while also posting 1.7 assists.
- Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Bohannon was tops on his team in assists per game (4.4) last year, and also averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Keegan Murray posted 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Connor McCaffery averaged 3.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last season.
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- C.J. Keyser averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Deven Palmer grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, while Jordan Perkins notched 4.2 assists per contest.
- Palmer made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Perkins and Palmer were defensive standouts last season, with Perkins averaging 1.2 steals per game and Palmer collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
North Carolina Central at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
