Iowa goes for its third straight win to start the year when it hosts North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

North Carolina Central has not had a great start to the year as they dropped their season opener to Richmond and then were blown out by No. 12 Memphis by 39.

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa Today:

Match Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the North Carolina Central at Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles were underdogs in both of those games and will be again on Tuesday when they travel to Iowa to take on the high-powered Hawkeyes.

Iowa is known for an explosive offense and that hasn't changed as the new season starts.

The Hawkeyes scored 106 on Longwood in their first game of the year and then followed that up with 89 against Kansas City in their second game. The offense has led them to two wins to start the year, but the defense will once again need to play better when they get into Big Ten play.

Iowa has a rather soft non-conference schedule, but will need to make sure they keep their focus in the games they should win.

North Carolina Central may not have a win, but they come in looking to shock the country and pick up a huge upset win over Iowa on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.